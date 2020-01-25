Notably, Juice WRLD's vocals found a place on Eminem's newest Music To Be Murdered By album where he makes his appearance on "Godzilla" as he delivers on the track's chorus. Now as fans have begun to enjoy physical copies of Shady's latest, they have shared new copies of the CD's liner notes that show that the album is dedicated to Juice WRLD along with CeeAaqil Allah Barnes, Eminem's late bodyguard.

The album garnered its fair share of criticism, considering the subject that especially came to light with a line with Em uttered in reference to the 2017 Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

"This album was not made for the squeamish," Eminem would reply in response to the backlash. "If you are easily offended or unnerved at the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been designed to shock the conscience, which may cause positive action. Unfortunately, darkness has truly fallen upon us [...] So you see, murder in this instance isn’t always literal, nor pleasant. These bars are only meant for the sharpest of knives in the drawers. For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Goodnight! With deepest sympathy, Eminem."