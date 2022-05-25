In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eminem's third studio album,The Eminem Show, he'll be coming through with an official expanded release to commemorate the milestone. Em shared a highlight reel of the biggest singles off of the project, such as "Without Me," "Cleaning Out My Closet," "White America," "Superman," and "Sing For The Moment," before announcing a May 26th release date for the reissue. He didn't elaborate or detail what he'd include on the expanded edition of The Eminem Show.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Eminem Show remains one of Em's most commercially successful projects to date. The album has been certified diamond by the RIAA and within its second week of sales, it had moved 1.3M. Globally, the album's sold over 27M copies. The Eminem Show also won Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

The announcement of Eminem's 20th-anniversary re-release comes weeks after the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame revealed that the Detroit rapper would be inducted with the 2022 class. While this caused an uproar among a few of his adversaries, people like Royce Da 5'9", and others celebrated the massive accomplishment.

Earlier this year, Eminem hit the stage at the Super Bowl alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for the half-time show. The rapper performed a portion of "Forgot About Dre" before jumping into "Lose Yourself."

We will keep you updated on more info on the re-release of The Eminem Show.