Eminem & Proof Trade Bars In Unreleased Throwback Freestyle

For years now, Tim Westwood has been somewhat of an “Eminem Plug,” responsible for hosting some of Slim’s most iconic freestyles. From the thirty-eight minute D12 extravaganza, to the iconic Relapse-era "Swag Juice" freestyle with Mr. Porter, Westwood has always been Em's go-to-guy where radio bars are concerned. Today, to celebrate the aforementioned "Swag Juice's" ten-year anniversary, Tim Westwood has decided to share a never-before-heard freestyle between Eminem and the late Big Proof.

The freestyle session, recorded back in 1999, finds Em kicking things off with some noted off-the-domery, a testament to his effortless artistic chemistry with Proof. "This is right off the top," spits Em, "take a bottle of pop and bite off the top." Eventually, he passes the mic to MC Proof, whom Em invites to "raise the roof." "To many white and black people I be gnarly, rocking with Tim Westwood and Mr. Marley," raps Proof, alluding to the oft-referenced Marley Marl. Once "Guilty Conscience" instrumental cues up, the pair joke that it's too fast for them. "I'm pathetic, I need a little bit of Excedrin, to make my damn head spin," raps Em, a line that has become far more alarming in hindsight.

Be sure to check this one out, especially if you're looking to revisit a bygone era. Respect to Tim Westwood for sharing this, and rest in peace to Big Proof. All things considered, what's your favorite Em & Proof collaboration?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images