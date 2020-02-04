There's a certain reverence reserved for hip-hop veterans and rightfully so. After everything the game's pioneers have given to the culture, they deserve to be celebrated accordingly. One such presence is LL Cool J, arguably the most underrated lyricist of all time -- that's' not to say underrated by his peers, but by the masses who neglect to recognize his influence. For both Eminem and Dr. Dre, LL Cool J has earned nothing but the utmost respect. Within the last few years, both men sat down with LL for a rare interview on Rock The Bells Radio, a testament to the mutual admiration across the board.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Now, LL has decided to pay his own brand of homage to the dynamic duo, bequeathing them with some fly apparel. Taking to Instagram to flex their new gear, both Em and Dre showed off their Rock The Bells varsity jackets, as delivered by LL himself. Em's even came in a custom boom-box packaging, a callback to his oft-cited hip-hop purism.

Though Eminem himself never ended up working with the "Rock The Bells" legend, Dre and LL did previously link up on "Zoom" in 1998 -- the Bulworth OST cut marked their only collaboration to date. Check out the pictures below, and show some love to Eminem, Dre, and LL Cool J in the comments.