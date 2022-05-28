Just when we thought that Elon Musk would have bragging rights as the proud new owner of Twitter, the tables have completely turned, and now the South African is being sued by the website's shareholders, according to Deadline.

A class-action lawsuit has reportedly been filed against Musk, which accuses him of "unjust enrichment, false statements, and stock manipulation in an attempt to reduce or not pay the $44 billion" which they had previously settled on.

While getting the funds together, the Tesla Motors CEO secured a bank loan after promising billions of dollars in Tesla stock, but in the month after his acquisition was announced the company's stock took a dive.

The lawsuit alleges that, at the same time, Musk began "[making] false statements and [engaging] in market manipulation of Twitter stock, publicly declaring that the agreement had been put "on hold."

Elsewhere, it's noted that the engineer failed to reveal his 9.2 percent stake in Twitter when obligated to do so, prompting an SEC investigation. "Musk first agreed to join the Twitter board as an ally, then reversed that decision in favour of a takeover bid and threatened to go hostile if Twitter wouldn’t accept," Deadline's report claims.

Shareholders have yet to authorize Musk's purchase – this will take place at a special meeting that hasn't been set.

