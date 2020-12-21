Elliot Page posted a heartfelt thank you to his fans on Instagram, Sunday, for their support following his announcement that he is transgender.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram, Sunday. “If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

Page confirmed his gender for the first time publically earlier this month with a statement: “Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he continued.

Page is best known for his role in the 2007 film Juno as well as the 2010 film Inception.

The actor's partner, Emma Portner, shared a message on social media after his announcement earlier this month: “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

