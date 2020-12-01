Netflix's Umbrella Academy and Juno star, Elliot Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, addressed his social media followers today to reintroduce himself. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he said, plainly. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

He continued, thanking the people in his life who have supported him along his journey, and helped him get to this point. "I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he went on. "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive."

"To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better," he wrote.