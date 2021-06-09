Ellie Kemper has a long few weeks of apologizing and accountability ahead of her, after it was revealed she was crowned the winner of the historically racist St. Louis Prophet Ball in 1999. She responded to the controversy in a lengthy Instagram post where she detailed how she was unaware of the prejudice surrounding the ball and condemned white supremacy, and now her dear friend Tituss Burgess is stepping up alongside her. Burgess told Page Six that he has been in communication with the Office star, who has largely been silent on social media aside from her apology, and said briefly that the actress was doing well in the midst of all the drama.

"My Ellie is doing wonderful. Ellie’s great,” the 42-year-old Broadway and TV actor told Page Six, offering that that's all he would say about her. The duo co-starred in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for four seasons, which was nominated for twenty Emmy Awards. Many have now claimed similarities between the show's plot, which finds Kemper's character readjusting to society after escaping a cult, and Kemper's own life, after the story broke that she took part in the Prophet Ball.

Burgess reposted the actress's apology when it was posted, adding on the side of it: “I love my Ellie, Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do.” The actor, who changed his image over quarantine with the hiring of a personal trainer and a plastic surgeon, is now focused on the gradual reopening of Broadway venues and shows. He recently performed at the Roundabout Theater Company's 2021 gala in Central Park.

Check out the Instagram apology below.

[via]