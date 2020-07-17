mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ellie Goulding Is Joined By Juice WRLD, Swae Lee & Diplo On New Album "Brightest Blue"

Keenan Higgins
July 17, 2020 14:03
Brightest Blue
Ellie Goulding

Following a five-year hiatus since her 2015 album "Delirium," Ellie Goulding returns with a new album titled "Brightest Blue" with features from the late Juice WRLD, Diplo, Swaw Lee, Lauv, blackbear and serpentwithfeet.


Britpop sensation Ellie Goulding made a name for herself worldwide with hits like "Lights," "Anything Could Happen" and her GRAMMY-nominated song "Love Me Like You Do" off the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack just to name a few. After take a five-year break to find herself musically again, Polydor's pop princess has officially returned with a new album titled Brightest Blue.

ellie goulding brightest blue
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images

Split into two parts, one side titled Brightest Blue and the other side EG.0, Ellie extends her musical prowess over various subgenres of pop, including the slow-moving digital ballad "Start" alongside serpentwithfeet, previously released soulful cut "Flux," trap-laced banger "Close To Me" assisted by Swae Lee and Diplo and the album's standout track "Hate Me" featuring the late Juice WRLD following the recent release of his posthumous LP Legends Never Die

Welcome back, EG! Listen to Brightest Blue by Ellie Goulding right now on all streaming platforms.

Tracklist:

Brightest Blue (Side A)
1. Start (Feat. ​serpentwithfeet)
2. Power
3. How Deep is Too Deep
4. Cyan
5. Love I'm Given
6. New Heights
7. Ode to Myself
8. Woman
9. Tides
10. Wine Drunk
11. Bleach
12. Flux
13. Brightest Blue
EG.0 (Side B)
1. Overture
2. Worry About Me (Feat. blackbear)
3. Slow Grenade (Feat. Lauv)
4. Close to Me (Feat. Diplo & Swae Lee)
5. Hate Me (Feat. Juice WRLD)
6. Sixteen 
