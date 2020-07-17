Lauv
- MusicEllie Goulding Is Joined By Juice WRLD, Swae Lee & Diplo On New Album "Brightest Blue"Following a five-year hiatus since her 2015 album "Delirium," Ellie Goulding returns with a new album titled "Brightest Blue" with features from the late Juice WRLD, Diplo, Swae Lee, Lauv, blackbear and serpentwithfeet.
By Keenan Higgins
- MusicEllie Goulding Is Joined By Juice WRLD, Swae Lee & Diplo On New Album "Brightest Blue"Following a five-year hiatus since her 2015 album "Delirium," Ellie Goulding returns with a new album titled "Brightest Blue" with features from the late Juice WRLD, Diplo, Swae Lee, Lauv, blackbear and serpentwithfeet.