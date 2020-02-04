Witnessing the bizarre timeline and events of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's life has inspired an entire subgenre of some of the greatest television dramas of this current generation. However, with the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel serving a lifetime prison sentence in Colorado, he missed the opportunity to walk his daughter, Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán Salazar down the aisle late last month as she wed, Édgar Cázares, the nephew of Blanca Margarita Cazares, also known as "The Empress."

ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images

The two held a private, lavish ceremony at the Cathedral of Culiacán, in the heart of the city where the Sinaloa Cartel ran their operation led by El Chapo and still thrives today. The celebration featuring hundreds of guests, a bulletproof limo, multiple highly-popularized Mexican bands, and a fireworks display was heavily guarded by armed cartel members and cordoned off by yellow police tape.

According to The Sun, Alejandrina shared the dance floor with her mother, Maria, El Chapo's first wife, in his presence.

33-year-old, Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán Salazar and Édgar Cázares have officially fused the Sinaloa Cartel with Blanca Margarita Cazares' alleged cartel money laundering enterprise that is supposedly responsible for funneling billions of dollars of cartel money through real estate, factories, restaurants, and more throughout Mexico and the United States.

The Sinaloa Cartel's ability to take over the prestigious Cathedral of Culiacán and use it as a wedding venue for El Chapo's daughter sparked outrage throughout Mexico. Falko Ernst, the senior Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group, had this to say to The Guardian:

"It is a reminder of how deeply embedded and powerful the Guzmán family remains in Sinaloa’s society. They are effectively part of the elite. They are treated as such by other members of the elite, including parts of the church."

Rodolfo Soriano-Nuñez, a sociologist who studies the Mexican Catholic Church, claims that the church has had ties to organized crime syndicates for decades as he stated:

"Locking down the cathedral and pretty much giving it away gives very bad optics and forces one to raise all sorts of questions regarding the decision-making process."

An Instagram account entitled, @chicapicosa2, was able to obtain photos of Alejandrina and Édgar on their wedding day, but since then has removed the photos.