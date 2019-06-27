mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ed Sheeran & Khalid Plot Pop Chart Dominance With "Beautiful People"

Mitch Findlay
June 27, 2019 09:27
Beautiful People
Ed Sheeran Feat. Khalid

The introduction to Ed Sheeran's "Collabs No. 6" has arrived.


Ed Sheeran is readying the imminent release of his anticipated Collabs No. 6, which is set to feature an impressive roster of guests, including Eminem, 50 Cent, Young Thug, J Hus, Stormzy, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Khalid, and more. With "I Don't Care" and "Cross Me" already setting the tone for Big Ed's latest, a third single in select international markets, the Khalid-assisted "Beautiful People." Of course, the legacy of the Marilyn Manson track of the same name casts a large and looming shadow, but the pair of talented young songwriters still put their best foot forward.

Lyrically, Ed remains a hopeless romantic throughout, a thread his longtime fans have come to find rather endearing. But when happens when the whiskey starts kicking in? Perhaps Collabs No. 6 will provide an answer to that question. In any case, he and Khalid make for a formidable pair of young songwriters, arguably some of the pop landscape's best. It's no wonder they managed to find common ground so effectively, and "Beautiful People" will likely enjoy a lofty future on the pop charts.

Quotable Lyrics

Everybody's lookin' for a come up
And they wanna know what you're about
Me in the middle with the one, I'm lovin'
We're just tryna figure everything out 

Ed Sheeran Khalid Beautiful People
