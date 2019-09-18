The duo that is EarthGang might've been making a name for themselves on the underground market for over a decade, but the breakout success of 2015’s Strays with Rabies brought them the attention of J. Cole. Once signed to Dreamville, the duo of Doctur Dot & Johnny Venus put out an excellent trilogy of EPs, stole the show on Revenge of the Dreamers III, and generated a ton of buzz for themselves over the past year. Last week, after months of anticipation, the duo released their debut album under Dreamville called Mirrorland, and we now have the first week sales numbers.

According to HitsDoubleDaily, Mirrorland moved 11,856 units in its first week, 2,090 of which were pure album sales and 9,607 were streaming equivalent albums. While many people might brush off 11K as a bad week, one must remember these guys don’t have any radio support or huge singles and features.

For what its worth, Post Malone ended up landing the #1 album this week, selling 492K units of his new album Hollywood's Bleeding.

Be sure to help Earthgang out by revisiting the album right here if you haven’t done so already. Read our review of Mirrorlandhere.

