EARTHGANG Release First Single From "Ghetto Gods," "American Horror Story"

Dreamville group EARTHGANG are back with their new single "American Horror Story," which is the first track to arrive from the upcoming studio album Ghetto Gods. The powerful new song arrives ahead of the group's sophomore album, which will drop on January 28, 2022.

The song details the real-life horror stories of living in America, critiquing today's world and reflecting the challenges both rappers have felt living as Black men in this country.

"Navigating life in this land called America, we take the worst and make the best of every situation," wrote EARTHGANG on Instagram about the single.

Ghetto Gods has been in the works for a while and EARTHGANG's fans are surely excited to hear the project next month. Check out the first single below and let us know what you think.





Quotable Lyrics:

Once upon a time across the far and wide

Blue abyss, the first people known to Earth thrived

Then one day a ship docked with evil intentions

That would change the course of the world and shape our lives

Stuck over here like four hundred years

Stayed iced out through the pain and my tears

Ice in my veins, ice in my ears

Bitch give me brain, I can not deal

Kids on the blocks, they getting killed

When will it stop? When will it end?

I mean for real, real, real