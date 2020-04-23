Earl Sweatshirt Returns With Maxo-Assisted New Single "Whole World"

Earl Sweatshirt is a rarity in the rap game. Not concerned with chasing trends or waves, the Los Angeles resident does what comes naturally to him. Usually, the end result is a lo-fi beat that sounds nothing like whatever is considered stereotypically "hot" in hip-hop and some flows that wouldn't work over anything else. One of the more ambitious characters in rap, the 26-year-old is making his grand re-introduction this week with the release of a surprise new single, dropping "Whole World" with an assist from Maxo.

While it's currently only available in select international markets, the new record will be released at midnight across the globe. "Whole World" follows up the release of Earl's 2019 Feet Of Clay project, as well as his appearance on the new Quelle Chris & Chris Keys single.

Are you a fan of the new song?

Quotable Lyrics:

Made a home out a house, lotta closet room

Bones stackin' like dominoes

Catacombs, after the glow, the battle carry on

Get all that malice out your soul, the efficacy strong

I finish what I start, the funeral was hella long

I fell asleep, the effigy was short

My effervescence lost, but not entirely, I shrug the venom off