Earl Sweatshirt Collaborator Liv.e Shares Retro-Themed Video For "SirLadyMakemFall"

Something soulful to get your weekend started with from a Dallas-bred beauty.

Remember that Earl Sweatshirt banger produced by The Alchemist called "MTOMB" that we posted back in November? The featured artist on that song Liv.e, a beautiful musician hailing from Dallas, Texas, is preparing to drop music on her own with an upcoming album titled Couldn't Wait To Tell You. Take a listen to the first single off that project here, which also seems to have Earl himself pretty excited as well.

The music video for "SirLadyMakemFall" takes a page directly out of the '70s blaxploitation films from back in the day with its lo-fi video production and retro styling throughout. Liv.e's big hair and lipgloss sync perfectly with the delivery in her her husky voice à la Lauryn Hill. Some may remember Liv.e from her 2017 project FRANK or the 2018 effort Hoopdreams, both garnering up enough attention to catch the ear of Earl, which led to a spot on his 2019 Fire It Up Tour. Overall, if she can continue on this wave of deep-breath soul music mixed in with a Texas twang, we're definitely looking forward to hearing more from this southern belle.

Watch the music video for "SirLadyMakemFall" by Liv.e above, and listen out for her album Couldn't Wait To Tell You to arrive in April via In Real Life.