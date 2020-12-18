mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

E-40, Freddie Gibbs, & Larry June Link Up On "Dapper Don"

Mitch Findlay
December 18, 2020 14:16
108 Views
10
0
2020 Trunk Ent2020 Trunk Ent
2020 Trunk Ent

Dapper Don
E-40 Feat. Freddie Gibbs, Larry June & KiD3RD

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The upcoming Battle Of The Bay gets a soundtrack as E-40, Freddie Gibbs, Larry June, and KiD3rd unite for "Dapper Don."


This weekend, Too $hort and E-40 are set to square up for the Verzuz Battle Of The Bay, and in honor of the upcoming duel the pair joined forces to release the double album Ain't Gon Do It / Terms And Conditions. With one side centered around $hort and the other on Forty Water, the selection process was a tad overwhelming to start. Yet something about the unexpected stylistic pairing of 40 and Freddie Gibbs (not to mention Larry June and KiD3rd) seemed impossible to deny, and as such "Dapper Don" emerged as an early standout. 

Fueled by a futuristic synth beat from Scoop Deville, E-40 sets it off with an animated flow like only he can, taking a moment to pace himself before letting loose his signature brand of verbal gymnastics. Though capable of dexterity himself, Freddie Gibbs opts for a more measured pace, though one that's closer to speed-walking than a casual stroll. The contrast in deliveries makes "Dapper Don" a unique sort of banger, especially when you throw in some bars from Larry June, who closes this one out on a high note.

With The Battle Of The Bay set to take place tomorrow, be sure to check out Too $hort and E-40's ambitious new project right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They say 'you rap just like the OGs, from like 96'
I ain't gon' cap my shit too gangsta for Obama playlist

- Freddie Gibbs

E-40
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  108
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
E-40 Freddie Gibbs Larry June KiD3RD verzuz battle of the bay
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS E-40, Freddie Gibbs, & Larry June Link Up On "Dapper Don"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject