E-40, Freddie Gibbs, & Larry June Link Up On "Dapper Don"

This weekend, Too $hort and E-40 are set to square up for the Verzuz Battle Of The Bay, and in honor of the upcoming duel the pair joined forces to release the double album Ain't Gon Do It / Terms And Conditions. With one side centered around $hort and the other on Forty Water, the selection process was a tad overwhelming to start. Yet something about the unexpected stylistic pairing of 40 and Freddie Gibbs (not to mention Larry June and KiD3rd) seemed impossible to deny, and as such "Dapper Don" emerged as an early standout.

Fueled by a futuristic synth beat from Scoop Deville, E-40 sets it off with an animated flow like only he can, taking a moment to pace himself before letting loose his signature brand of verbal gymnastics. Though capable of dexterity himself, Freddie Gibbs opts for a more measured pace, though one that's closer to speed-walking than a casual stroll. The contrast in deliveries makes "Dapper Don" a unique sort of banger, especially when you throw in some bars from Larry June, who closes this one out on a high note.

With The Battle Of The Bay set to take place tomorrow, be sure to check out Too $hort and E-40's ambitious new project right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They say 'you rap just like the OGs, from like 96'

I ain't gon' cap my shit too gangsta for Obama playlist

- Freddie Gibbs