Too $hort & E-40 Drop Split Album "Ain't Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions" Ahead Of "Verzuz" Appearance

We're just one day out from watching Bay Area legends come together for the next episode of Verzuz. R&B fans were all set to watch Ashanti and Keyshia Cole face-off with their greatest hits, but after the former Murder Inc singer came down with a case of COVID-19 at the last minute, the meeting of the voices had to be rescheduled for January. There was no need to fret because Verzuz was quick to promote their next set of artists, and fans can't wait to kick back with Too $hort and E-40.

Ahead of their Verzuz, the music icons have released a collaborative, yet split, album: Ain't Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions. Too $hort helms the first 10 tracks as his project features E-40, Guapdad 4000, Tiny MD, BossLife Big Spence Rayven Justice, Mistah F.A.B., G-Eazy, Reg Black, and Zyah Belle. The last 10 tracks come from E-40 as he features Too $hort, Turf Talk, Stresmatic, Blxst, Drakeo The Ruler, Symba, G-Eazy, GASHI, Brent Faiyaz, Freddie Gibbs, Larry June, Kid3rd, Pimpin Ken, and Trae Suave. Check out the two-for-one special from Too $hort and E-40 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Ain't Gone Do It

2. Oaklandish ft. Guapdad 4000, Rayven Justice

3. Digital Trick ft. Mistah F.A.B.

4. Pimpin's All I Know ft. Tiny MD

5. 10k [Remix] ft. G-Eazy, BossLife Big Spence

6. Real Oakland ft. Reg Black

7. Triple Gold Sox

8. Good P*ssy Walk ft. Rayven, Justice

9. I Stay Up ft. Zyah Belle

10. Fuck Yo Speakers

11. Making a Play ft. Turf Talk, Stresmatic

12. MOB

13. Still ft. Blxst, Drakeo The Ruler

14. Pass the Chalice ft. Symba, Capolow

15. Girl I see You Winning ft. G-Eazy & GASHI

16. Swagin ft. Brent Faiyaz

17. Dapper Dan ft. Freddie Gibbs, Larry June, Kid3rd

18. Dress Like a D-Boy ft. Stresmatic

19. Tricks ft. Pimpin Ken

20. P's and Q's ft. Trae Suave