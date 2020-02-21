Dwyane Wade and Rick Ross are Miami legends and recently used their friendship to create a song together called Season Ticket Holder. The song was dropped last night and features a verse from the retired NBA legend. Regardless of how you feel about the verse, there is no denying just how jarring it is to see Wade hop on the music train in such a way. Wade and Ross have been known to engage in business ventures together but no one really saw this coming.

As you can imagine, fans immediately hopped on Twitter after hearing the song and the feedback was definitely harsh, to say the least. Many questioned why Wade was rapping in the first place while others thought the song was quite good. Even the comments section on our song post was buzzing as many of you weighed in on D-Wade's performance. Although to be fair, HNHH critics are by far some of the harshest I have ever encountered, so the reaction wasn't exactly surprising.

In light of this new track, you can check out some of the reactions to the song, below. Also, be sure to give us your own thoughts in the comments section. We're interested to see what other listeners might think of Wade's latest musical experiment.