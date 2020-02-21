Dwyane Wade Drops A Verse On Rick Ross's "Season Ticket Holder" Ft. Raphael Saadiq & UD

The list of professional athletes who have crossed over to the music game has one more name added to the list. Earlier this week, Dwyane Wade and Rick Ross announced that they collaborated on a single, and on Friday (February 21), they delivered their track. The song also features Raphael Saadiq and UD but Wade's addition has seemed to have stolen away most of the attention. Now that the former Miami Heat icon has retired from the NBA, he has more time on his hands to explore other creative outlets.

"I wanted to get on one song, one day,” Wade recently shared with the hosts of Good Morning America. “Rick Ross, who's a good friend of mine, reached out to me and said, 'D, let's do a track for the city. So, my last year I filmed a song with Rick Ross called 'Season Ticket Holder.'" Check out Dwyane Wade's bars and let us know what you think of "Season Ticket Holder."

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the son of a saint, still considered a sinner (Ha)

Three rings on his finger, yeah that boy was a winner (Winner)

Never known as a singer but this might be a single (Facts)

Always bet on your homies then go buy the casino (Ballin')

Ball is my passion, check my stats if they askin' (Uh)

Shawty checkin' my page, she follow my fashion (I'm clean)