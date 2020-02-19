Rick Ross and Dwyane Wade have stepped into the booth to do it for Miami one time. Rozay, a.k.a the Biggest Boss, hit Instagram to share the official cover art for his new single, "Season Ticket Holder," a collaboration with Dwyane Wade as well as Raphael Saadiq and Udonis Haslem. The song is set to arrive this Friday, serving as one of Ross' first singles since the release of Port Of Miami II this past summer.

This marks another huge stride in a big week for Dwyane Wade. Fresh off of his controversial job as the judge at the NBA All-Star dunk contest this past weekend, he's been promoting his upcoming documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected which is set to premiere on ESPN just two days after his new single with Ross, on Feb 23rd. The documentary is set to detail the highs and lows of his career from personal aspects of his family life to his journey in the NBA.

"I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional sixteen season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys," he said of the documentary. It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure.”