Dwyane Wade is getting in the rap game, but fans shouldn't expect him to drop an album like Kobe Bryant or Damian Lillard. During a recent interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, Wade shed some light on his musical roots and revealed that he recently recorded a verse for an upcoming Rick Ross track.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Says Wade, "I got an opportunity at the end of this last year - sitting down with Rick Ross, we worked on a shoe collab with my shoe brand, Li-Ning, and he was like, 'Yo, D I want you to hop on a track with me.' And I'm like, 'OK.'" When asked if his verse was any good, Wade told Nichols, "I don't know. I guess everybody's going to see when it comes out."

The Heat legend made it clear that he's definitely not coming for Dame D.O.L.L.A's crown, but mentioned how Kobe Bryant's history in the rap game did inspire him to step out of the box.

"I'm not a real artist, at all. I think what got me into it was watching all the footage of Kobe. Everything that Kobe did, I seen a video he did with Brian McKnight and for me, as someone who was a fan of his, I got a chance to see him in so many different facets of life by watching it. And I was like, you know what, I do want to do things that are out of the box, and things that people can laugh about later and talk about later and just have memories and moments."

Check out the clip from D-Wade's sitdown with Rachel Nichols below.