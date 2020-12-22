Dwayne Wade decided to share the story of his 12-year-old daughter Zaya's, journey to accepting herself as a transgender young lady and name change on Ellen early last year. Following Wade's announcement, the conversation for "Girl Dads" hit the internet, amid Kobe and Gigi's untimely passing. One of the only former NBA players and male celebrities that could make a feasible case as an overall "Girl Dad" is Dwayne Wade.

Wade has received flack from nearly every notable misogynistic rapper and socialite you can think of. The loudest of them all was Boosie Badazz, who for some reason expressed his disdain with Wade's decision to support Zaya, in changing her pronouns, as he strongly believed she was too young to know whether she was transgender or not. He was solely referring to Zaya undergoing reassignment surgeries even though neither Dwayne nor his wife Gabrielle said anything about surgery. His disdain–odd. Surprising? Not in the slightest.

Wade continued to love-on and support his daughter, despite the mixed emotions from the peanut gallery.

"Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached. It's love you offer freely. You don't base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness. This type of love sometimes called compassionate or agape love," Wade declares.

Is someone cutting onions?