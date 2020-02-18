Boosie Badazz went in on a transphobic rant over Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's 12-year-old child, Zaya, decision to publicly come out as transgender.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Last week, Dwyane Wade appeared on Ellen where he discussed Zaya's decision to come out as a transgender girl, explaining that he and his wife are fully supportive of their child. Boosie Badazz, who's previously made harsh criticisms towards the LGBTQ+ community, went off on a full-blown rant on Instagram where he claimed the famed NBA player had "gone too f*cking far."

"That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon' be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone -- how he gon' -- like, bruh, you going too far, dawg," he said. At this point, it should be boldly noted that there hasn't been a single mention of Zaya undergoing any reassignment surgeries. Wade and Union simply stated Zaya would prefer she/her pronouns.

"Like bruh, if he gay, let him be gay," Boosie continued. "Like don't address him as a woman, dawg. He's 12-years-old. dawg. He's -- he's not there yet. He hasn't made his final decisions yet. Don't cut his f*ckin dick off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. You f*ckin' trippin', dawg. You trippin' dawg."

The rapper, who is no stranger to backlash from members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, drove his apparent point home in the caption of the video. "IM GO SAY IT SINCE THIS PUSSY ASS WORLD AINT GO SAY SHIT‼️ U TRIPPIN N***A #period," he said. Boosie has previously made harsh criticisms towards the LGBTQ+ community, even making light of Lil Nas X's decision to come out as gay.

During Dwyane Wade's appearance on Ellen, the famed NBA legend explained that he and his wife are proud of their child for living her truth. "First of all me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're allies as well," he said. "We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously."

Earlier today, he appeared on Today where he discussed a moment in his recently released documentary that delves into the topic of Zaya's gender identity. He explained that initially, he wasn't sure how much of the subject he wanted to discuss because of the possible backlash (i.e. Boosie) his family would receive.

"I struggled on how much I wanted to talk about it in the doc,” Wade said. “I actually didn’t talk about it a lot, but I knew if I put it in the doc at all, it would be a big conversation…We struggled with what people would say about a 12-year-old making a decision about her life. But we also know our child.”

Even though there are critics like the Baton Rouge rapper who make ill-informed comments on the Internet, Wade knew that this story would help other families who might be going through the same thing.