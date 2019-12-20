Dwyane Wade is one of the most legendary basketball players of our generation and will forever go down as iconic with the Miami Heat. When it comes to being a parent, Wade has received both criticism and praise for the way he accepts his son, Zion. At a very young age, Zion has come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community which has led to some enthusiastic support from Wade, his wife Gabriell Union, and the rest of his children. Many think this is a great parenting technique while others believe he is going too far. During an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Wade commented on why he parents the way he does.

"You want to talk about strength and courage...my 12-year-old has way more than I have," Wade said around 30:50 in the video below. "You can learn something from your kids. In our household, that's all we talk about. We talk about making sure our kids are seen by each of us. Me and my wife, we talk about making sure our kids understand the power in their voice. We want them to be whatever they feel they can be in this world. That’s our goal."