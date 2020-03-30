Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a monstrous physique and there is no saying otherwise. Ever since his days as a college football player, "The Rock" has been working hard on building muscle and being one of the strongest men in his profession. When you look like Johnson, your diet has to be very strict. At the end of the day, if you can't control what's being put in your body, you won't be able to control the way you look and "The Rock" understands this better than anyone.

Recently, Johnson went live on Instagram where he shared his favorite cheat meal with fans. He also implored other fans to eat their own cheat meals while watching his livestream. It just so happens that Johnson' favorite cheat meal is filled with carbohydrates and a lot of sugar. Although it sounds pretty amazing, we can't lie.

Essentially, Johnson eats french toast smothered in peanut butter and syrup. What makes this french toast special is the fact that he uses Brioche which is a lot thicker and fluffier. He also likes to enjoy it with a glass of Teremana tequila. All things considered, this is a pretty great meal and we're sure many of his followers will attempt to make it in the future.

