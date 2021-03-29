Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed the official release date of his highly anticipated debut in the DC Universe with Black Adam. Fans will first be able to see the movie on July 29th, 2020.

"A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself. BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022," he wrote in an Instagram post, Sunday. "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."



Aaron Davidson / Getty Images

Black Adam was first announced by Johnson back in 2019. The movie will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and star Johnson in the titular role. Other members of the cast include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Earlier this week, Johnson also revealed that Pierce Brosnan will play Dr. Fate.

"Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman, Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE," he wrote in another Instagram post. "I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change..."

He added that production is set to begin in three weeks.

Be on the lookout for more information on the film as production begins.

