Black Adam is a supervillain in the DC Comics world but somehow they are going to turn him into a hero of sorts for the upcoming film. Dwayne Johnson is set to play the character in the movie, which is slated to touch down holiday season 2021. That means we still have two years to go, but Johnson is already giving fans some teasers for the film.

Johnson spoke with ScreenRant about the possibility of Shazam (Black Adam's arch-nemesis) showing up in the film. Although he may be misleading people for now, Johnson claims that Shazam will not be in his solo film. "Without giving too much away, it’s not in the plans right now," stated Johnson. "I think the approach that we’re talking I feel really good about, and all of the filmmakers do too as well. It’s an origin story and that’s where we start it and we root it, and then we build out from there. Now, not to say Shazam isn’t on my radar. Of course Shazam is, but so is all of DC."

Johnson did let fans have one exciting piece of information though. "JSA. We will introduce you to that, the world to JSA," revealed the actor. The JSA was the primary superhero team before the Justice League was created. Original members included Doctor Fate, Spectre, the Sandman, Atom, Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkman.