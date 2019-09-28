The Fast and Furious franchise has lots of big names attached at this point, which means there are some big egos on set. When Dwayne Johnson joined the franchise for Fast 5, we all knew that there would be some friction. As the movies progressed, both Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson began beefing with Johnson for various reasons. Most of the animosity seemed to stem from the fact that Johnson's role was getting bigger and bigger, to the point where he was granted his own spinoff. Hobbs and Shaw has been performing well at the box office, despite Tyrese's shade, and Johnson hopped on Instagram to thank the fans. While doing so, he also takes time to single out Diesel and offer an olive branch.

“Lastly, but not least, I want to thank brother Diesel for your support of Hobbs & Shaw,” Johnson states towards the end of the 2 minute video. “My goal was always, all these years, to come into the 'Fast & Furious' world and help elevate the franchise in any way that I possibly could,” he continued. “And of course, all roads lead to one thing. I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.” The ninth Fast film is set to debut Summer 2020.