This season has been a campaign to forget for the Washington Redskins and their quarterback situation has been a huge part of that. Case Keenum hasn't faired very well while Dwayne Haskins has had some growing pains while being thrust into the starting job. Having said that, it shouldn't be a surprise that their record has left a lot to be desired.

On Sunday, the Redskins finally won a game, this time against the Detroit Lions. Haskins was so excited about winning the game that near the end, he was seen taking selfies with fans. The problem with this was that the game wasn't over yet. In fact, Haskins missed the last play of the game as he was taking photos with the fans near the field. Keenum ended up having to kneel out the clock.

Fans immediately took notice of his blunder and social media lit up with jokes and even memes at Haskins' expense. Some people were quite critical of his actions including Redskins legend Joe Theismann who said what he did was "unprofessional & wrong."

Check out some of the best reactions below and let us know in the comments what you think about what Haskins did. Was it that bad or something to laugh off?

[Via]