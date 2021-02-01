Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for playing "Screech" on Saved By The Bell, passed away today at the age of 44, according to Rolling Stone. Just three weeks ago, Diamond has diagnosed with a maligant form of stage 4 cancer and was immediately hospitalized as a result. The actor was receiving chemotherapy treatments for the past few weeks and his rep at the time said that Diamond was doing his best to stay comfortable and that he was going to fight until the very end.

The news of Diamond's passing was shared by agent Roger Paul who issued a touching statement about the actor, who faced numerous struggles over the course of his life.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored,” Paul added. “We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

For years after Saved By The Bell, Diamond reportedly had issues with his former castmates but a few years ago, he got to talk to Mario Lopez where they patched things up and cleared the air. Since that time, Diamond seemed to be doing well although news of his cancer diagnosis was both shocking and heartbreaking for his family and friends.

Our condolences to all those who knew the actor.

