The height of his career came when he portrayed the dorky, yet lovable, teen Screech Powers on the 1990s hit series Saved By the Bell, but Dustin Diamond's life has been fraught with struggles. His most serious battle has recently been confirmed after rumors surfaced that the sitcom icon had been hospitalized as he battles cancer. A representative for the 44-year-old actor has come forward to announce that Diamond is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment at a Florida hospital to combat stage IV cancer, calling the diagnosis "serious."

"He's undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home," said Diamond's rep. "By next week, we'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable." He added that the actor is feeling "fine" today, but when he was admitted, his health seemed grim.

"He was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired. On top of all this he also has shingles, so he's been in a lot of pain," explained the rep. While the type of cancer hasn't been revealed, Entertainment Weekly reports that another rep for Diamond added that the actor has "a huge lump on his throat.

Peacock has recently revived Saved By the Bellwith the members of the original cast, sans Diamond. On the show, Screech is referenced but it's said that he's spending his time with his robot on the "International Space Station." Fans are hoping to see Diamond return with his former cast in the future.

