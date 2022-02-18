Duke Deuce Rolls A Backwood For The First Tme On "How To Roll"

Duke Deuce had some hilarious tales during this latest episode of "How To Roll."

Duke Deuce is easily one of the best voices in Memphis right now, and with each new project, fans get to see the full scope of his talent. The artist has been consistent with his drops, and just last Friday, he blessed fans with a new track called "Falling Off," which features none other than Rico Nasty. There is no doubt that Duke Deuce is an exciting voice in the scene, and we were lucky enough to have him on the latest episode of "How To Roll."

The artist has a brand new Duke Skywalker Sativa strain coming out, and during the episode, he revealed why he doesn't like Indica. Perhaps the most surprising part of the episode, was when he revealed that this was his first time rolling a Backwood. The artist typically rolls Swishers, although, in this episode, he was a champ and tried something new.

The artist told some pretty hilarious stories throughout the episode, especially as it pertains to embarrassing moments from being too high or too drunk. While speaking on his drunkest moment, Duke Deuce explained how he once pooped in a lamp, thinking it was the bathroom.

"I ended up in the f*cking computer room bro," Deuce said. "Bro, I thought I was in the restroom. I took a shit on my auntie's lamp. When they said I was crawling and shit I was 'what?' Hell nah bruh."

There are plenty of other great stories to be had here, so be sure to check out the latest episode of How To Roll above.