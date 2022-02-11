Duke Deuce & Rico Nasty's Long-Awaited Collab "Falling Off" Is Here

Duke Deuce is bringing back Crunk but he isn't limiting himself to it. The Memphis-born MC's high energy and charismatic delivery has made him one of the most promising new artists out of the South. In the past year, his profile has grown, turning him into one of the most exciting new artists in the game.

During his performance at Rolling Loud last summer, he unveiled a brand new collaboration with Rico Nasty which finally sees the light of day. "Falling Off" merges their rockstar energy with heavy metal chords charging the production. Duke Deuce's delivery feels like it could single-handedly revive nu-metal in 2022 while Rico Nasty's aggressive vocal tones emphasize that feeling further.

"This sh*t was crunk as f*ck, bro. Like, honestly bro, like I ain't gon' lie, I really felt this sh*t in my heart when this sh*t happened," Deuce told HNHH about debuting "Falling Off" at Rolling Loud. "Like bro, I'm seeing people crowd-surfing, moshing. I was like, this is exactly what I want. That's what I was looking for and I got it, bro. We got it, you feel me? So shout out to Rico, for real. She came out there and rocked that b*tch."

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

All this damn money, got my Levi jeans swole

Come here baby I just want your mind, body, soul

If 12 get behind us, then you better not ever fold

You keep it gutta with me, baby, we can rock and roll

