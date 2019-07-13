It appears as though there's more evidence proving that you should be cutting back on sugary drinks such as soda and juice. According to CNNa, a new study suggests that drinking even a small glass of soda or juice can increase the chances of premature death. Just the tiniest amount of a third of a can of soda can increase the risk of cancer by 18% and the risk of breast cancer by 22%. The study observed 100K French adults which saw a relation between sugary drinks and increased risks of cancer.



David McNew/Getty Images

"The results indicate statistically significant correlations between the consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks and risk of all cancers combined, and of breast cancer," nutrition researcher and emeritus, Ian Johnson, said. "Surprisingly perhaps, the increased risk of cancer in heavier consumers of sugary drinks was observed even among consumers of pure fruit juice -- this warrants more research,"

The lead author of the study, Mathilde Touvier, said that sugar is the main driver that's associated with an increase of cancer risks.

"What we observed was that the main driver of the association seems to be really the sugar contained in these sugary drinks," she said. "High sugary drinks consumption is a risk factor for obesity and weight gain," she added. "Obesity is in itself a risk factor for cancer."