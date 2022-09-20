Once again, Drink Champs is highlighting comedians with their next special guest. Noreaga and DJ EFN's podcast has been a leading force in Hip Hop as they celebrate the careers of our legendary artists. Yet, regular viewers know that Drink Champs isn't just for musicians, as they've also used their platform to bring laughs with people like Dave Chappelle, Marlon Wayans, Michael Blackson, Mike Epps, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Cannon, and many more.

The platform is gearing up for another leader in the comedy circuit now that they've announced Kevin Hart's appearance.

Whereas the Revolt series often drops trailers that include several quotes and moments from an upcoming episode, this time around, they kept things a bit more enigmatic.

The teaser shows Hart pulling up to Drink Champs with his entourage and cuts to a moment where it seems the actor is ready to make a revelation. "F*ck it!" he yelled repeatedly before suggesting that he wanted to tell it all. Someone in the background is heard adding, "Don't do it!"

For now, Drink Champs hasn't shared when the episode will land, but it'll be sooner than later. Check out the videos above and below.