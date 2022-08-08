On Kevin Hart's Hart to Hart on Peacock, some deep conversations and everyday situations are sure to come up. When the Philly comedian asked rap superstar Saweetie about her interesting food combinations and habits, she said she feels proud of her "food concoctions."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Saweetie's famous for these concoctions, most notable of which is her collaborative meal with McDonald's. It came with a Big Mac, four-piece chicken nuggets, fries, a Sprite, and her "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce. The best part about it is that you could swap the food around and have burger patties for buns between fries, two buns holding the nuggets together, and some other wacky combos that were promoted. This falls in line with her strange eating habits, ranging from oysters with barbecue sauce and spaghetti with ranch that even caught Lizzo's eye for a potential food Verzuz.

During the interview, Kevin Hart was mostly concerned with how comfortable she feels when eating her creations around other people. He jokingly said: "It's Hart to Hart, this is me and you talking honestly. You gotta have crazy gas, eating some of this stuff, right? Let's just keep it 100 for a second. It's no way that your system is that strong."

Saweetie was giggling and cackling with Hart's words, but she kept her guard up and said, "I got a stomach of steel."

"It has to be!" exclaimed the 43-year-old comedian, which had Saweetie roaring, too.

She's been turning heads for her rumored fling with Lil Baby, too, which she possibly confirmed, based on some of her newly performed but unreleased material.

You can also check out the full episode of Hart to Hart below.