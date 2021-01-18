Saints' quarterback Drew Brees is reportedly playing his last game at the Superdome in New Orleans, according to Fox's Jay Glazer, who says it is an open secret that Brees plans to retire following this season.

Getty Images

“Drew Brees, tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said prior to Sunday's Divisional Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “And whatever his last game is, if they lose tonight, if they lose next week that will be the last game he plays in the NFL. I really believe this is it.”

“No, that is it,” he continued. “Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue. Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

Brees has played 20 seasons in the NFL, the last 15 of which were in New Orleans. He is the all-time leader in passing yards (80,358), TD passes (571), and completions (7,142), making him a lock for the Hall of Fame. Brees won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2010.

Brees has yet to confirm whether or not he will continue playing after this season, but the organization has said he is welcome to return. If the Saints are eliminated from the playoffs, Sunday, Brees may have played his last NFL game.

