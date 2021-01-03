Drew Brees is a legendary quarterback who has some pretty incredible stats and milestones under his belt. Over a decade ago, Brees was able to give the Saints their first and only Super Bowl all while making them a perpetually relevant franchise. Now, the team is gearing up for a playoff run and today, they will be fighting for a chance to have the first-overall seed in the NFL. Brees and company want to get that second Super Bowl, but it's certainly not going to be easy.

When it comes to Brees' play this season, it's clear that his arm-strength has been reduced. Injuries have been piling up and at this point, it's clear that Brees is ready to hang 'em up, especially at 41 years old. In fact, it was recently reported by Adam Schefter today that it is looking likely that Brees will retire at the end of the season.

Brees has yet to confirm this news and it's likely that he will wait until after the season to announce it. Despite this, it's a decision that fans and teammates have been anticipating for a while, so this latest news shouldn't come as a big surprise. Either way, Brees is a player that will be missed on the roster.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images