New Orleans Saints fans were inconsolable yesterday when Drew Brees went down with a hand injury in the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. Without Brees, the Saints ended up losing the game 27-9 and couldn't seem to generate any offense under the power of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After the game, Brees stayed behind and met with a hand specialist in Los Angeles to get a diagnosis on his injured thumb. Earlier this morning, indications said it was ligament damage but the full extent of the injury was unknown.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brees is confirmed to have a torn ligament in his throwing thumb and will have to undergo surgery to get it repaired. To make matters worse, this injury will force him to miss six weeks, although it could end up being longer depending on how his recovery goes.

With Bridgewater at quarterback for the next few weeks, the Saints are going to be in tough as it was clear he couldn't perform against the Rams. Luckily for the Saints, their division rivals aren't exactly studs this season, as the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all proven to be weak teams in the early going.

