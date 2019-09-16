After suffering a hand injury during Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Drew Brees will be seeing a hand specialist in L.A. according to new reports.

The injury occurred early on in the first quarter of the game and found the Saints QB on the sidelines with an injured right thumb, forced to watch his squad succumb to a loss of 27-9 at LA Memorial Coliseum.

"Yeah, I am concerned. I'm hoping it's not too significant," Brees told reporters afterward. "I'm hoping it's not too significant [...] It's all up in the air right now. I really don't know at this point. There's only so much you can do here other than have a doctor look at it on the sideline."

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Brees, who will be seeing renowned specialist Dr. Steve Shin, was replaced by Teddy Bridgewater who would ultimately go 17-of-30 for 165 yards.

As he consults with Shin, Brees will remain in Los Angeles while the rest of the squad hits the road for their Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, naturally keeping him from playing when the two teams face off.

“I felt it right away. You might get jammed thumbs or fingers, different things where it swells up," Brees explained of the injury. This felt like it was more significant and prevented me from gripping the ball."