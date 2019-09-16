Yesterday was a huge day for the New Orleans Saints as it was their chance to seek revenge for the NFC Championship game and come out victorious over the Los Angeles Rams. In the end, it didn't go as planned as the Rams came away with a 27-9 victory. Normally, the Saints offense is much better but they had backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in for most of the game. This is because quarterback Drew Brees hurt his hand in the first half and it appeared to be somewhat serious.

Today, Brees was in Los Angeles to see a specialist and according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brees has some ligament damage on the thumb of his throwing hand. This means Brees would have to miss some time to nurse the injury, although it isn't confirmed yet as to how long he'll have to sit out, exactly.

The Saints were one of the teams favored to win the Super Bowl this year and without Brees, their entire regular season could be in jeopardy. If Brees is able to come back soon, the season will at least be somewhat salvageable.

Stay tuned for updates on Brees' status as we will be sure to update you. If you have him in fantasy, you might want to take him out of the lineup.