Legendary Saints quarterback Drew Brees has announced that he is retiring from the NFL after 20 seasons in the league. The former Super Bowl champion revealed his highly rumored decision with a video on his social media.

"After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football," Brees said in the caption of the post. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more."



Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Brees was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He joined the Saints in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2006 and led New Orleans to the Super Bowl three years later. Brees finishes as the NFL's leader in career passing yards with 80,358.

"I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans," Brees added. "This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life‘s work begins!"

