The time has come. Back in March, there were hints that Spillage Village would be making a triumphant return after EarthGang tweeted that Spilligion would be dropping soon. On Tuesday (September 8), Dreamville made the official announcement that the collective—comprised of J.I.D, EarthGang, 6LACK, Mereba, HollywoodJB, JurdanBryant, and more—will release their Spilligion project at the end of the month.

"SPILLIGION The Album Drops SEP 25th. PRE-ORDER THIS THURSDAY 9/10 #Dreamville #SpillageVillage," the label announced in an Instagram post. Additionally, fans can expect to receive something new this Friday. “'BAPTIZE' with @earthgang X @jid X @antclemons @wolfjames @sogallant VIDEO ðº drops SEP 11th."

In June, EarthGanghopped on Reddit to discuss details about Spilligion with hip hop fans."On the EG side we're working on newer music (EP + LP2) - as well as a loosie featuring Isaiah Rashad," they said. "We need the fans to tell him to hurry up and send the session so that we can get that to yall." Three months ago, Spillage Village delivered their impressive single "End of Daze" that gave fans a good look into what they can expect from the full-length. Check out Dreamville's official announcement below and let us know if you're excited about the release of Spilligion.