Those who have been following Atlanta's own EarthGang, the brilliant minds behind last year's Mirrorland, know what Olu and Wowgr8 are capable of. Most recently, the pair linked up for a brand new Spillage Village single called "End Of Daze," the first glimpse at the previously announced Spilligion album. And while we have yet to receive a release date for that, EarthGang hit up Reddit's r/hiphopheads last night to personally provide an update on their coming plans.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"On the EG side we're working on newer music (EP + LP2) - as well as a loosie featuring Isaiah Rashad," claim the duo. "We need the fans to tell him to hurry up and send the session so that we can get that to yall." Of course, fans already know that Rashad moves at his own pace and nothing they say can change that. Still, it doesn't hurt to try.

"Two new songs from Spill," it continues. "One song is another classic record (in our opinion) from J.I.D + Us (Earthgang), the other song is a record with Us (Earthgang), Mereba, Benji. (new member) and a special guest." They also confirm that new merch is on the way, as well as a SpillVill Youtube Radio Episode and more -- no word on the Spilligion release date, but EarthGang seemed hopeful that August would be the move. Check out their full update right here, and show some love to Olu and Wowgr8, two of the most creative artists out of Atlanta right now.