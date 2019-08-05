After months of flexin' their relationship on social media, it seems that YBN Almighty Jay and DreamDoll have called it quits. Following the vicious beatdown that landed Jay in the hospital, he shared that DreamDoll never left his side. "Shoutout To All My Family, Friends & Fans That Kept Me In High Spirits While I Was Down," Jay wrote in an Instagram post. "'I Love Y’all. I Want To Give A Special Shoutout To @dreamdoll. The Realest Woman I Know, Stayed By My Side The Whole Time I Needed You & Ill Love You Forever & Ever❤️ You’ll Always Have A Special Place In My Heart Babe. Queen 👸🏽 💍💕."

However, Jay was spotted commenting on Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram Live recently as he wrote, "Where the Hot Girls at? I'm tryna see something." He ended the brief message with a few laughing emojis, but fans immediately reported his antics back to DreamDoll. She, in turn, ade it clear that her relationship with the young rapper was over as she posted an Instagram photo that reads, "Single.com (incase you missed the memo)." She wrote in the caption, "Stop reporting back to me about n*ggas actions please and thank you !"