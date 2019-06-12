How would you rate some of the top artists right now if all you had to go on was their lyrical content? BET's Rate the Bars does just that as they take artists and have them read off rap lyrics before rating their fellow rapper. Bad Girls Club alum and rapper DreamDoll is the latest judge on the online series, and she didn't hold back when it came to sharing her opinion.

She first read City Girls rapper JT's lyrics to "Rap Sh*t," bars that she only gave a two out of five. "I like catchy stuff," DreamDoll said. "Some of these lyrics you gotta really think about it. Some of it might go over your head." Next up was Tory Lanez's "Don Queen," a track where he stated he had sex with DreamDoll. "I'm gon' give myself a ten, because we all know what came with this card." She is, of course, referring to her response to that record, a savage diss track titled "On Ya Head."

She liked A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Drowning" and gave it a rating of three. One would think that most rap artists would know Queen Latifah's "U.N.I.T.Y.," but DreamDoll didn't. She seemed to enjoy that it was telling a story so she gave the lyrics a three. "I don't like bars that you really gotta think about too much or you gotta read in some type of lyrics website."

Check out how Remy Ma, Gucci Mane, Smokepurpp, Lil Uzi Vert, and Nicki Minaj all measure up according to DreamDoll below.