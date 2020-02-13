mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DreamDoll & G-Eazy Sample LL Cool J On "Who You Loving?"

Alex Zidel
February 13, 2020 15:51
Who You Loving?
DreamDoll Feat. G-Eazy & Rahky

Bronx rapper DreamDoll teams up with G-Eazy and Rahky for a romantic new song titled "Who You Loving?"


You've all heard LL Cool J's "Who Do You Luv" remix but have you ever heard it like this? Bronx rapper DreamDoll is continuing her storied rise to the top of the rap ranks with a new record featuring the likes of Bay Area mainstay G-Eazy and R&B vocalist Rahky. 

Alongside a brand new video, DreamDoll has just released "Who You Loving?" with G-Eazy and Rahky, an effortless record on her part, which was produced by Hitmaka, BoogDaBeast, Paul Cabbin, and Tariq Beats.

As a reality star, DreamDoll has been on Bad Girls Club and Love & Hip-Hop: New York, using the platforms to boost her music career to new heights. These days, she's striving as a pioneer in music and fashion, impressing audiences nationwide who are begging to know what's coming next for her. This is Dream's first single of the new year. Stay tuned for more releases from DreamDoll.

Quotable Lyrics:

When I ride it, ride it
And my ass so thick, how I'm gon' hide it?
He my baby, he wanna leave a son inside it
I ain't worried 'bout who do you love, it's a dub if you undecided

