Draymond Green knows Kevin Durant exceptionally well. The two were teammates for three years on the Golden State Warriors, and they have also played together on United States Olympic teams. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Green would have something to say about the recent trade request coming out of Brooklyn.

Green had to deal with KD leaving the Warriors, albeit, that played out in free agency. Regardless, Green believes that Durant is well in his rights to demand a trade, especially given how things have gone down. As far as the backlash is concerned, Green says this is yet another case of fans being upset when athletes showcase their negotiating power.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"People can’t accept the fact that athletes are now businessmen and no longer just playing basketball," Green said. Over the years, Green has always been an advocate for the rights of the players, so this latest stance shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

As for trade offers involving KD, it seems like things have cooled off since the initial reports from last week. Teams don't want to rush a deal, and the Nets are more than happy to take their time.

