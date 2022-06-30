Last week, there were rumors that Kyrie Irving would leave the Brooklyn Nets for the Los Angeles Lakers. Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and Kyrie decided to opt into his $36 million deal for next season. This was supposed to appease Kevin Durant, who was going to request a trade if Kyrie decided to up and leave.

Of course, today is the start of free agency and the Nets were expected to make some big moves in order to fill out their roster. KD and Kyrie need help on the defensive side of the ball, and depth was certainly lacking last season.

Elsa/Getty Images

Well, the Nets can forget about the Kyrie-KD tandem as Durant has officially requested a trade from the franchise. This bombshell news comes courtesy of Shams Charania of The Athletic, who was one of the first on the story. So far, there are no details surrounding why KD had such a drastic change of heart, although this is certainly shocking news to Nets fans and the NBA as a while.

It was pretty well guaranteed that KD would stick around if Kyrie decided to come back. Now, he will be leaving the point guard high and dry in one of the most bizarre changes of heart in the history of the league.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates surrounding this developing story.